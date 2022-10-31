Florida boy, 6, missing for 2 months found in Canada

Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two...
Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two months after he was reported missing.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 6-year-old Florida boy was found unharmed in Canada. His father and grandmother have been arrested in relation to the case.

An Amber Alert was issued after 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales went missing Aug. 27 from his Miami home. Police believed he was abducted by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The boy’s father was reportedly in a custody battle with his mother.

The Miami Dade-Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday that Jorge was found in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. He was said to be in “good health and unharmed.”

The boy’s father and grandmother were both arrested by RCMP. They were wanted on felony charges of custodial interference, the U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators say Jorge was found thanks to a tipster, who spotted the boy and his father at Walmart, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say they heard a hail of bullets just after 8 p.m on Saturday.
Two injured in South Bend shooting
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
Sidney Hockaday
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
Abby Williams and Libby German
Police expected to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Ukraine: Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Calls are growing for Russia to renew participation in the Ukraine grain deal as the United...
Russia pauses UN-Turkey brokered Ukraine grain deal
South Korea is reeling from the devastating crowd surge during Halloween festivities which left...
Witness recalls crowd ahead of South Korean surge: 'People just couldn't breathe'
Sharon Culbreath can continue to live her life thanks to Teena Smith's son's heart.
Loss into life; transplant recipient meets donor’s family