First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers

Damp and gray for Halloween 2022 across Michiana. Hit and miss showers will stick around through the first half of Halloween evening.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Morning fog. Scattered showers throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours. Take the umbrella with you throughout trick-or-treating. Many will stay dry, but a few showers will be around. High 62F. Wind light & variable.

MONDAY NIGHT: Take the umbrella with you throughout trick-or-treating. Many will stay dry, but a few showers will be around through 8 PM. Dry overnight with areas of fog. Low 48F. Wind light and variable.

TUESDAY: AM Fog. PM Sun. Mild. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mainly sunny sky. High 68F. Low 48F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

