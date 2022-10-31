First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers
Damp and gray for Halloween 2022 across Michiana. Hit and miss showers will stick around through the first half of Halloween evening.
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Morning fog. Scattered showers throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours. Take the umbrella with you throughout trick-or-treating. Many will stay dry, but a few showers will be around. High 62F. Wind light & variable.
MONDAY NIGHT: Take the umbrella with you throughout trick-or-treating. Many will stay dry, but a few showers will be around through 8 PM. Dry overnight with areas of fog. Low 48F. Wind light and variable.
TUESDAY: AM Fog. PM Sun. Mild. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A mainly sunny sky. High 68F. Low 48F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.
