Downtown St. Joseph celebrates Halloween

Downtown St. Joseph celebrates Halloween
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some free Halloween fun, head to St. Joseph, Michigan.

Downtown businesses will offer trick-or-treating Monday in St. Joseph and the Benton Harbor Arts District.

Businesses will be passing out candy along the sidewalk.

You can also vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin participating in the ‘Pumpkins on Parade’ contest.

“It’s a lot of fun downtown, you can hit a lot of businesses at once,” Daniele Crevier from St. Joe Today. “We’ve got over 35 participating locations right before city-wide trick-or-treating. So, it’s a fun, safe lit destination for trick-or-treating.”

Trick-or-treating is happening from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in downtown St. Joe and the Benton Harbor Arts District.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors say they heard a hail of bullets just after 8 p.m on Saturday.
Two injured in South Bend shooting
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
Sidney Hockaday
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
Abby Williams and Libby German
Police expected to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday

Latest News

Richard Allen
Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders investigation
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers
Sharon Culbreath can continue to live her life thanks to Teena Smith's son's heart.
Loss into life; transplant recipient meets donor’s family