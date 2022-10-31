Downtown St. Joseph celebrates Halloween

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some free Halloween fun, head to St. Joseph, Michigan.

Downtown businesses will offer trick-or-treating Monday in St. Joseph and the Benton Harbor Arts District.

Businesses will be passing out candy along the sidewalk.

You can also vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin participating in the ‘Pumpkins on Parade’ contest.

“It’s a lot of fun downtown, you can hit a lot of businesses at once,” Daniele Crevier from St. Joe Today. “We’ve got over 35 participating locations right before city-wide trick-or-treating. So, it’s a fun, safe lit destination for trick-or-treating.”

Trick-or-treating is happening from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in downtown St. Joe and the Benton Harbor Arts District.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.