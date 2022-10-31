Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - There are still more questions than answers at this point in the investigation into the killings of Libby German and Abigail Williams.

This is largely due to the fact that court documents that would usually inform the public as to why a suspect has been arrested have been sealed by the court.

But what does that mean for the case moving forward?

These types of documents are usually public record but under Indiana code, they can be sealed by a court decision if they find “a reasonable belief that public disclosure will jeopardize an ongoing criminal investigation.”

That’s the exact reason the prosecutor gave for sealing the documents that explain the felony charges against Richard Allen...

“It is unusual,” said Carrol County Prosecutor Nick McLeland. “We don’t do it very often in all of the cases we handle here in Carroll County. We did it in this case because the investigation is still open. It’s about protecting the integrity of this case. I want to have an opportunity at some point to have an opportunity in court to explain the evidence and to not have that tarnished or tainted or anything like that.”

But this doesn’t mean the court documents will stay out of public view forever.

“There will be a public hearing on whether or not those records are going to remain sealed or not,” McLeland continued. “Um, there’ll be public notice for that hearing so that everyone can attend. But there will be a hearing to determine whether or not they’re going to stay sealed.”

That hearing date has not yet been announced, but when it is, members of the general public are able to testify or submit written briefs before the court makes a decision.

If the documents are not made public, they will still be unsealed, “at the earliest possible time after the circumstances” that caused them to be sealed “no longer exist.”

Until the public is given access to charging documents, we are going to remain in the dark on several crucial details of this investigation including the cause and manner of Abby and Libby’s deaths, if the fake online profile called “Anthony_Shots” had any connection to the murders, and what evidence police have that may connect Richard Allen to these heartbreaking crimes.

