3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a blue 2008 Ford with an unresponsive male, identified as Robert Bontrager 18, of Rome City, in the driver’s seat. Karen Miller, 16, of Topeka and Nathan Yoder, 16, of Topeka were both in the back seat and also unresponsive. All three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office oversaw autopsies Monday that were performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Preliminary indicators point towards carbon monoxide poisoning, but toxicology results are pending.

This investigation is ongoing. The families of Bontrager, Miller, and Yoder have been notified.

