2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland.

Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland is about 3 months old. To find out more information about them, watch the video above!

if you want to adopt Trix or Holland or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit pet refuge.com.

