Two injured in South Bend shooting

South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side.

Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired.

Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two black males suffering from gunshot wounds. Firefighters and EMTs quickly loaded them into ambulances and transported them to local hospitals.

Whenever you hear gunshots, just dial 911,” said Sgt. Sam Diggins with the South Bend Police Department. “I mean, I know it sounds cliché, but it is what it is.”

South Bend Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police Dept. or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP (7867)

