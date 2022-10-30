Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting continues throughout Indiana, and in St. Joseph County, thousands have already cast their votes.

With many important issues on the ballot this election, voters in St. Joseph County have already gone to the polls to make their voices heard early.

According to the St. Joseph County Voter Registration Board, as of the end of the day on Friday, there have been 4,781 walk-ins and 9,983 mail-in ballots received in the county.

Midterm Elections are on Nov. 8, and while you can vote the day of, board members have encouraged voters to get out early.

“People do have concerns about, you know, on Election day, can I make it? And still some confusion of, do I have to be at a specific place? And we stress, it’s a vote center so you can vote anywhere in the county no matter where you live. A lot of people love to just get it done as they say, and then sit back on Election Day and just wait for everything, you know the results at the end of the night,” said Trisha Carrico, Republican board member for St. Joseph County’s Voter Registration Board.

To register to vote, click here, or head to your nearest voter registration office.

