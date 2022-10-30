Mostly dry and cloudy for Sunday.... but plan for a rainy Halloween Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Increasing clouds lead to a mostly cloudy day. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Great day for raking leaves, but take the time to clear roadway drains before rain arrives.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.

