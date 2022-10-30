Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to Michiana Crime Stoppers, the event is a win-win for the community.

While the public made sure they did not fall victim to a crime like identity theft, their donations went toward the rewards Michiana Crime Stoppers gives to those that have provided a tip leading to arrests or solved crimes.

“As a community member, you’re doing your part to protect yourself against crime, of you being a victim of crime, and then ultimately by donating to Michiana Crime Stoppers. That’s money that’s going back out into our community to be able to again, keep it safe,” said Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

