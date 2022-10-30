Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday.

From noon to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.

According to event organizers, Kick’d Out Indiana brought vendors from across the country with hopes of turning South Bend into a hot spot for sneaker lovers.

“We want to put South bend Indiana on the map so that us local Sneaker Heads don’t have to travel to Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinatti, other various surrounding states. I know a lot of us go to Texas, Florida, Canada it doesn’t matter, we’re always there,” said Sothea Long, the event creator.

According to Long, Kick’d out Indiana has plans of making a return to South Bend in December.

