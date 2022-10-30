2 remain in critical condition after weekend shooting in South Bend

By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were critically hurt Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side.

Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired.

Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey Street and Bulla Street, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Firefighters and EMTs quickly loaded them into ambulances and transported them to local hospitals.

As of Monday evening, the victims remain in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

“Whenever you hear gunshots, just dial 911,” said Sgt. Sam Diggins with the South Bend Police Department. “I mean, I know it sounds cliché, but it is what it is.”

South Bend Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police Dept. or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP (7867).

