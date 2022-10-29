St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.

The pursuit ended at Columbus Avenue and Division Street in Benton Harbor when the suspect turned the vehicle towards the officer. At this time the officer fired at the suspect, but they do not believe they hit the suspect.

Police did search the area, but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or St. Joseph Township Police at 269-429-6890 as the investigation continues.

