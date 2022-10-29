Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend.

That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need.

The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend.

It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma Graduate Chapter in South Bend and State Farm Calvin Johnson Agency.

They said they want to make sure they understand what it feels like to be homeless.

“It is an event that is very dear to our heart. It is an impactful event, and we see what it does for the community, especially for those who are in need. If you go up and down the streets, you see people laying on the streets, right? But we are here to help solve...I don’t think we will solve the problem, but we will actually assist to make sure their nights and days are much better than the day before,” Director of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Armar’rae Hill.

The event ends Sunday afternoon.

You can stop by the Calvin Johnson State Farm agency to help stuff a school bus with items for the homeless.

They are looking for things like hats, coats, socks and hygiene items.

