Saturday Morning Sitdown: 5th annual Sleepout for the Homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Saturday Morning Sitdown featured an event happening this weekend in South Bend that raises awareness for the harsh conditions people experiencing homelessness face when the weather gets colder.

The organizer of the 5th annual Sleepout for the Homeless, Calvin Johnson, joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us more about the event.

As part of the event, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity members are camping out in front of Johnson’s State Farm office at 812 E. Jefferson Boulevard, regardless of the weather, to get a taste of what people facing homelessness face every year.

In addition to raising awareness, Johnson says they’re gathering items to help keep the homeless warm.

“So, the goal is for us to make sure that we’re out collecting the items that the homeless need to survive,” Johnson says. “The winter: coats, hats, scarves, thermal underwear. You name it. If you need it, they need it in layers in order to survive the winter.”

If you have items or cash to donate, you can head over to the camp site to drop them off from now until 3 p.m. Sunday.

