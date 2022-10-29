Notre Dame defeats No. 16 Syracuse 41-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP/WNDU) - Notre Dame took care of business on the road Saturday, defeating No. 16 Syracuse 41-24.

Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game and tailback Audric Estime rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally.

Tight end Michael Mayer became Notre Dame’s all-time leader in receiving yards for a tight end, passing Tyler Eifert, aftr catching three passes for 54 yards against the Orange. Mayer has caught at least one pass in 32 straight games and needs one touchdown catch to break a tie with Ken MacAfee for most in a career.

Meanwhile, the Irish special teams unit blocked another punt after blocking two punts against UNLV last Saturday. The Irish have blocked five punts so far this season.

Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with two losses. Meanwhile, Syracuse (6-2) suffered its second straight loss.

Syracuse Quarterback Garrett Shrader left in the third quarter after completing 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Notre Dame will have an even bigger test at home next Saturday, as No. 5 Clemson will make the trip to South Bend for the first time since 2020, when the Irish defeated the top-ranked Tigers 47-40 in a double overtime thriller.

