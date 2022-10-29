Marian boys soccer falls short in Class 2A State Championship

Brebeuf Jesuit picks up 2-1 win over the Knights in extra time
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team fell short of its quest to win a state championship on Saturday after losing a hard-fought match to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 2A State Final.

The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. Brebeuf Jesuit took a 2-1 lead in the first overtime period, and that ended up being the final score as Marian was unable to find an equalizer to send it to penalty kicks.

The Knights finished the season with a 18-2-2 record. They were seeking their third state title in program history after winning in 2015 and 2016.

