Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend.

South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Riggins was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit ultimately identified Sidney Hockaday, 39, of South Bend as a suspect. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, Hockaday “spontaneously and voluntarily surrendered himself at the South Bend Police Department without being called or summoned to come in by police.”

Hockaday has been charged with:

  • Murder
  • Dealing in marijuana, a level 6 felony count
  • Dealing in marijuana, a level 5 felony count
  • Firearm enhancement

Hockaday is currently at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 5 felony is one to six years. The sentencing range for a level 6 felony is six months to two and-a-half years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

The full Probable Cause Affidavit is available below:

