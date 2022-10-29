Looking ahead to your Halloween Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening with a few more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers develops later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday night: Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s

Halloween: Scattered rain showers, becoming more isolated by evening. Keep an eye on the radar to know if you’ll need an umbrella in your area or not.... many will be dry between 5-7pm. Highs around 60.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 65

Low: 35

PPT: 0.00″

