Irish turn page to Syracuse after historic special teams performance against UNLV

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two straight home games, the Fighting Irish football team hits the road Saturday to take on the No. 16 Syracuse Orange.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman touched on the performance of his special teams unit last Saturday against UNLV one last time before turning the page to Syracuse.

The Irish blocked not just one, but two punts – both in the first quarter – and jumped out to a big early lead on the way to their largest margin of victory so far this season.

Freeman continued to praise his special teams coordinator Brian Mason for his unit’s performance.

“I think it’s the ability to be aggressive,” Freeman said. “You can’t block punts without rushing the punter and punt team. Coach Mase is an aggressive person. He finds different ways to attack punt protection. He’s a heck of a coach and the buy-in from the punt block unit has been really good.”

As the Irish are coming off a big win, their next opponent is coming off a tough loss. Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday to No. 5 Clemson 27-21.

Kickoff on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 12 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

