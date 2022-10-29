Friday Night Football: Playoffs in full swing in Indiana, Michigan
(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in playoff games Friday night!
In Indiana, it was sectional semifinals week. As for Michigan, 11-player teams began their quest for a state championship in the district semifinals, while 8-player teams took part in regional semifinals.
Here are the scores and highlights:
INDIANA
Class 6A Sectional 2:
Carroll (Fort Wayne) 35, Penn 7
Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9
Class 5A Sectional 10:
Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3
Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20
Class 5A Sectional 11:
Concord 31, Goshen 6
Mishawaka 35, Adams 6
Class 4A Sectional 17:
New Prairie 42, Lowell 6
Class 4A Sectional 18:
Northridge 34, Logansport 24
NorthWood 52, South Bend St. Joseph 24
Class 4A Sectional 19:
Leo 42, East Noble 13
Class 3A Sectional 26:
Knox 22, West Noble 0
Jimtown 28, John Glenn 7
Class 3A Sectional 28:
Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14
Class 2A Sectional 33:
Andrean 28, LaVille 6
Bremen 53, Lake Station 7
Class 2A Sectional 34:
Rochester 50, Benton Central 26
Class 2A Sectional 35:
Fort Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9
Class 1A Sectional 41:
Culver 61, South Central 0
North Judson 25, Triton 6
Class 1A Sectional 43:
West Central 40, Taylor 0
Saturday Game
Great Lakes Christian Athletic Conference Championship Game
Osceola Grace vs. Columbus Crusaders
MICHIGAN
11-Player Tournament
Division 3 Region 2 District 2:
St. Joseph 49, East Grand Rapids 10
Division 3 Region 3 District 1:
Mason 49, Sturgis 12
Division 4 Region 2 District 1:
Edwardsburg 36, Paw Paw 0
Niles 56, Three Rivers 32
Division 4 Region 2 District 2:
Hastings 40, Vicksburg 7
Division 5 Region 2 District 1:
Berrien Springs 34, Hopkins 27
Division 6 Region 3 District 1:
Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Watervliet 0
Constantine 54, Buchanan 12
Division7 Region 3 District 1:
Lawton 45, Brandywine 23
Division 8 Region 3 District 1:
White Pigeon 30, Centreville 12
8-Player Tournament
Division 2 Region 4:
Colon 62, Camden-Frontier 8
Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 18
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.