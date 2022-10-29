Friday Night Football: Playoffs in full swing in Indiana, Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in playoff games Friday night!

In Indiana, it was sectional semifinals week. As for Michigan, 11-player teams began their quest for a state championship in the district semifinals, while 8-player teams took part in regional semifinals.

Here are the scores and highlights:

INDIANA

Class 6A Sectional 2:

Carroll (Fort Wayne) 35, Penn 7

Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9

Class 5A Sectional 10:

Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3

Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20

Class 5A Sectional 11:

Concord 31, Goshen 6

Mishawaka 35, Adams 6

Class 4A Sectional 17:

New Prairie 42, Lowell 6

Class 4A Sectional 18:

Northridge 34, Logansport 24

NorthWood 52, South Bend St. Joseph 24

Class 4A Sectional 19:

Leo 42, East Noble 13

Class 3A Sectional 26:

Knox 22, West Noble 0

Jimtown 28, John Glenn 7

Class 3A Sectional 28:

Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Class 2A Sectional 33:

Andrean 28, LaVille 6

Bremen 53, Lake Station 7

Class 2A Sectional 34:

Rochester 50, Benton Central 26

Class 2A Sectional 35:

Fort Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9

Class 1A Sectional 41:

Culver 61, South Central 0

North Judson 25, Triton 6

Class 1A Sectional 43:

West Central 40, Taylor 0

Saturday Game

Great Lakes Christian Athletic Conference Championship Game

Osceola Grace vs. Columbus Crusaders

MICHIGAN

11-Player Tournament

Division 3 Region 2 District 2:

St. Joseph 49, East Grand Rapids 10

Division 3 Region 3 District 1:

Mason 49, Sturgis 12

Division 4 Region 2 District 1:

Edwardsburg 36, Paw Paw 0

Niles 56, Three Rivers 32

Division 4 Region 2 District 2:

Hastings 40, Vicksburg 7

Division 5 Region 2 District 1:

Berrien Springs 34, Hopkins 27

Division 6 Region 3 District 1:

Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Watervliet 0

Constantine 54, Buchanan 12

Division7 Region 3 District 1:

Lawton 45, Brandywine 23

Division 8 Region 3 District 1:

White Pigeon 30, Centreville 12

8-Player Tournament

Division 2 Region 4:

Colon 62, Camden-Frontier 8

Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 18

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
Abby Williams and Libby German
Police expected to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte.
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County.
Victim identified in LaPorte County shooting, burglary investigation

Latest News

WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
Irish turn page to Syracuse after historic special teams performance against UNLV
Irish will host Pitt on Sunday as No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament
Notre Dame women’s soccer falls short of clinching share of ACC title after 2-2 draw against Duke
High school hoops season is just around the corner, and 16 Sports got a chance on Thursday...
Defending state champion Washington Panthers navigating higher expectations