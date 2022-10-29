Friday Night Football: Playoffs in full swing in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in playoff games Friday night!

In Indiana, it was sectional semifinals week. As for Michigan, 11-player teams began their quest for a state championship in the district semifinals, while 8-player teams took part in regional semifinals.

Here are the scores and highlights:

INDIANA

Class 6A Sectional 2:

Carroll (Fort Wayne) 35, Penn 7

Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9

Class 5A Sectional 10:

Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3

Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20

Class 5A Sectional 11:

Concord 31, Goshen 6

Mishawaka 35, Adams 6

Class 4A Sectional 17:

New Prairie 42, Lowell 6

Class 4A Sectional 18:

Northridge 34, Logansport 24

NorthWood 52, South Bend St. Joseph 24

Class 4A Sectional 19:

Leo 42, East Noble 13

Class 3A Sectional 26:

Knox 22, West Noble 0

Jimtown 28, John Glenn 7

Class 3A Sectional 28:

Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Class 2A Sectional 33:

Andrean 28, LaVille 6

Bremen 53, Lake Station 7

Class 2A Sectional 34:

Rochester 50, Benton Central 26

Class 2A Sectional 35:

Fort Wayne Luers 42, Churubusco 9

Class 1A Sectional 41:

Culver 61, South Central 0

North Judson 25, Triton 6

Class 1A Sectional 43:

West Central 40, Taylor 0

Saturday Game

Great Lakes Christian Athletic Conference Championship Game

Osceola Grace vs. Columbus Crusaders

MICHIGAN

11-Player Tournament

Division 3 Region 2 District 2:

St. Joseph 49, East Grand Rapids 10

Division 3 Region 3 District 1:

Mason 49, Sturgis 12

Division 4 Region 2 District 1:

Edwardsburg 36, Paw Paw 0

Niles 56, Three Rivers 32

Division 4 Region 2 District 2:

Hastings 40, Vicksburg 7

Division 5 Region 2 District 1:

Berrien Springs 34, Hopkins 27

Division 6 Region 3 District 1:

Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Watervliet 0

Constantine 54, Buchanan 12

Division7 Region 3 District 1:

Lawton 45, Brandywine 23

Division 8 Region 3 District 1:

White Pigeon 30, Centreville 12

8-Player Tournament

Division 2 Region 4:

Colon 62, Camden-Frontier 8

Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 18

