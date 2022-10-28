YMCA gears up for 11th annual Greatest Chefs of Michiana

Greatest Chefs of Michiana
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local chefs will compete for the ultimate prize Friday evening, and it’s all for a good cause.

The 11th annual Greatest Chefs of Michiana will take place at the Palais Royale in South Bend from 6 – 9 p.m.

Nine featured restaurants are paired with nine community celebrities.

Each team has worked together to create special dishes that will be featured at the event.

Guests will be able to enjoy all-you-can eat samples of each dish and vote for their favorite ones.

The team with the most votes by the end of the evening will win.

All of the proceeds will go directly to providing financial assistance to those in need.

“All that we do, it costs money. And we also know that there are many in our community that don’t have the financial resources to pay for those programs and services,” said Mark Weber, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “So, [Friday] we have an event that we’re going to raise money. A hundred percent of the funds earned will stay here in South Bend or be used out at YMCA Camp Eberhart.”

Tickets are still available, and voting is underway until 9 p.m. Friday night.

To purchase a ticket or to vote, click here.

