Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested.

Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Willocks is charged with murder and criminal recklessness in connection with Anika Henderson’s shooting death on Nov. 8, 2021 near Randolph and Sampson Streets.

