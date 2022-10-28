St. Joseph Co., Clay Twp. officials discuss future of Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It appears that the only way left to create a new Portage Manor is to move it miles away from the current one.

The only site now being studied is in Clay Township.

Some residents who are already voicing opposition are being told it’s too soon. “Yes, when a plan, if its determined that it’s at all feasible from a fiscal standpoint, from an operational stand point, and most of all, does it serve the needs of people who are vulnerable and need that service, once we have the feasibility study, that will be shared publicly and comments like that will be welcomed,” said St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Officials have already rejected the idea of renovating the current Portage Manor facility and the idea of building a new one as too expensive. The only option being actively studied involves combining Portage Manor operations with those of the Healthwin care facility in the hopes of realizing some savings.

“Somebody had the idea of, what about a health campus. The county owns the property. It’s leased to the Healthwin operation. Is there some economy of scale, could that be aligned, you know. I made the comment yesterday for instance, the kitchen, maybe by having a joint operation there, combined operation there, there would be some economy of scale,” Baxmeyer stated. “Don’t know that, we don’t know what the results of that are going to be.”

Results of the feasibility study are expected in late November or early December.

Meantime the county owns the land where the Clay Township Park sits and officials are in the process of gifting the land to the township.

“It’s important that local residents and members of the township know that there is also a plan to develop and cut down these woods that are adjacent to Clay Park,” said Clay Township Board member Sean O’Brien. “His board is paying $25,000 to an architecture firm from Fort Wayne to come in here and develop plans to cut down those treed adjacent to Clay Park and develop it for a Portage Manor health campus.”

