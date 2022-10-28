South Bend Chamber shares thoughts on encouraging GDP and unemployment trends

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s not seeing signs of a recession touting a 2.6% growth in the country’s G.D.P. in the third quarter.

However, high inflation and rising interest rates are still fueling doubt that we’ve completely avoided a recession.

The bump in the G.D.P. and low unemployment rates are giving business leaders good reason to agree with the Treasury Secretary’s comments, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be keeping a close eye on the impact of high inflation and high-interest rates on those trends.

South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea says he agrees with Yellen and the numbers.

“It’s hard to say recession and have low unemployment and good G.D.P. growth. Those are a few things that lead us to believe she’s true and accurate about what she’s saying,” Rea said.

There are still concerns that high inflation and high-interest rates could force businesses to make decisions that would turn these positive trends around.

“Inflation is the thing that’s hitting them the most. As the price of raw materials goes up--the price of the supply and such—that could certainly cause them to adjust pricing and some of those things. So that might be the biggest concern they have right now but overall it’s been a good year for them,” he said.

While that could work against economic growth, there are several other factors at the household level that could continue pushing G.D.P. and unemployment in the right direction.

“You saw consumer spending grow at a decent clip over those months, up 1.4% nationally, and that means people—and Indiana is a good example of this--are taking advantage of the strong job market,” said White House Council of Economic Advisors member Jared Bernstein.

More Hoosiers are getting their wages with an unemployment rate .7% below the national average and Bernstein says relief at the pump is putting more spending money in our wallets.

He says lowering the cost of clean energy, healthcare premiums, and prescription drugs, just a few of the actions made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act is what will be key in avoiding a recession.

Rea says St. Joseph County has some particularly encouraging opportunities on the horizon that could create more jobs and products.

Both of those would support a growing G.D.P. and low unemployment rate locally.

“We have a chance to play big in this EV space with Mullen for example in the old H2 plant, or with potentially Ultium should they decide out here in New Carlisle, or Alkagen for what they’re doing in the battery space. So, I think those new emerging technologies and the demand for those products hopefully keep the economy somewhat strong here as well,” Rea said.

Rea says that business owners here are feeling generally optimistic about the economy’s future, but that doesn’t mean they’re not paying close attention to whatever shifts might come their way.

