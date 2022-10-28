Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.(anyaberkut via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California.

Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1 for employers with at least 15 workers.

Both laws will be far-reaching, considering they affect two of the most populous places in the nation.

Job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.

Companies will likely need a good answer when existing employees question why their salary is on the low end of the range advertised for the same role.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte.
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County.
Victim identified in LaPorte County shooting, burglary investigation
Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m....
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the...
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids' TV show
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast