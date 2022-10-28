Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German next week, according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis.

Kelsi German, Libby’s older sister, said the news conference would be Monday at 10 a.m. on Twitter. She ended the tweet saying, “Today is the day.”

The news conference will be held at the Delphi United Methodist Church.

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then.



Today is the day💜 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

Abby and Libby disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017 near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

It’s been more than five years since their murders, and no one has been brought to justice.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.