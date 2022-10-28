Notre Dame women’s soccer falls short of clinching share of ACC title after 2-2 draw against Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team needed a win on Thursday night against Duke at Alumni Stadium to clinch a share of the ACC regular-season championship.

However, the Irish fell just short of that goal after Thursday night’s regular season finale ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring with a goal in the 37th minute, but shortly after halftime the Irish tied he game thanks to a penalty kick in the 49th minute.

Duke retook the lead in the 70th minute, but the Irish responded quickly by scoring a goal of their own less than two minutes later.

Neither team was able to break the stalemate late in this one, and it ended in a 2-2 draw.

Notre Dame finishes as the No. 3 seed in the ACC with 22 points. The Irish will host Pitt in the ACC Tournament on Sunday at Alumni Stadium.

