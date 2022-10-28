Niles pet daycare celebrates ‘Howloween’ with puppy ‘pawty’

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - As people get ready for Hallo-weekend, one pet daycare in Niles gave some furry friends a chance to get in on the fun!

Bittersweet Pet Resort hosted the puppy party which had games, costumes, and treats for all the animals involved. There was even an opportunity to take a picture in a Halloween-themed photo booth!

Some workers at the event shared the fun they had with the pets.

“They get a themed party with all the colored balloons you see behind us,” said Madison Hart, assistant general manager of Bittersweet Pet Resort. “They get the picture and just a little extra play time throughout the day. They get a lot more tired when they go home, which is a great plus for all the pet parents out there.”

“It’s just a really good way to celebrate these guys and to do something extra for them,” said Sarah Bonk, a daycare coordinator at Bittersweet Pet Resort.

And just to sweeten the deal, one person got a free day of daycare from the celebration.

