Michigan City mayor charged with misdemeanor after leaving scene of accident

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged after leaving the scene of an accident he was involved in back in August.

He has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor.

The charge comes after an investigation into an incident in which the 72-year-old mayor was accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park, causing damage to his city-owned vehicle.

According to the crash report, his Ford Explorer entered a grass area near the entrance of a park lot when it hit an erect water pipe with an attached hose. As he drove away, the pipe completely ripped the exhaust system from the bottom of the vehicle, and Parry left the scene without reporting the incident.

The report lists Parry “had been drinking” and submitted a drug test.

Parry declined to comment about the investigation when 16 News Now asked him about the allegations in late August.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022.

