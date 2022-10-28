Michigan City mayor charged with misdemeanor after leaving scene of accident

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged after leaving the scene of an accident he was involved in back in August.

He has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor.

The charge comes after an investigation into an incident in which the 72-year-old mayor was accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park, causing damage to his city-owned vehicle.

According to the crash report, his Ford Explorer entered a grass area near the entrance of a park lot when it hit an erect water pipe with an attached hose. As he drove away, the pipe completely ripped the exhaust system from the bottom of the vehicle, and Parry left the scene without reporting the incident.

Read the full crash report on Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry here.

The report lists Parry “had been drinking” and submitted a drug test.

Parry declined to comment about the investigation when 16 News Now asked him about the allegations in late August.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte.
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County.
Victim identified in LaPorte County shooting, burglary investigation
Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m....
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

It appears the only way left to create a new Portage Manor is to move it miles away from the...
St. Joe Co. commissioner Carl Baxmeyer discusses future of Portage Manor
Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby...
Police to hold press conference in connection to Delphi murders Monday
Michigan City Mayor charged with criminal misdemeanor
Alexis Willocks
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
$10 million must be cut from Portage Manor plans to proceed, officials say.
Future of Portage Manor being discussed