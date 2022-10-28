IUSB hosts ‘Party at the Polls’ to energize students ahead of November midterms

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s national “Vote Early Day” ahead of the midterm elections, and ISUB held an event to get students to cast a ballot.

Students gathered at the community building at River Crossing for the “Party to the Polls” event.

And before heading to the polls, they had a chance to get free food and prizes while participating in events like button-making and “Election 2022 Jeopardy.”

The director of the program shared why hosting events like this help people serve our democracy.

“I think it’s really important for voters to get informed and to get engaged,” said Elizabeth Binnion, director of the American Democracy Project. “If we think about what democracy means it really is a verb. It means that the people themselves make choices about who will represent them. We can’t do that if we don’t go out and express our preferences at the polls.”

Early voting will continue in both states ahead of the midterms in 11 days.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte.
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County.
Victim identified in LaPorte County shooting, burglary investigation
Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m....
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Niles pet daycare celebrates ‘Howl-o-ween’ with puppy ‘pawty.'
Niles pet daycare celebrates ‘Howloween’ with puppy ‘pawty’
Niles pet daycare hosts 'Howl-o-ween pawty'
Niles pet daycare hosts Howloween pawty
Irish turn chapter after historic special teams performance.
Irish turn chapter after historic special teams performance