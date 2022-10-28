IUSB hosts ‘Party at the Polls’ to energize students ahead of November midterms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s national “Vote Early Day” ahead of the midterm elections, and ISUB held an event to get students to cast a ballot.

Students gathered at the community building at River Crossing for the “Party to the Polls” event.

And before heading to the polls, they had a chance to get free food and prizes while participating in events like button-making and “Election 2022 Jeopardy.”

The director of the program shared why hosting events like this help people serve our democracy.

“I think it’s really important for voters to get informed and to get engaged,” said Elizabeth Binnion, director of the American Democracy Project. “If we think about what democracy means it really is a verb. It means that the people themselves make choices about who will represent them. We can’t do that if we don’t go out and express our preferences at the polls.”

Early voting will continue in both states ahead of the midterms in 11 days.

