Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween.

Rokita released a statement Friday, saying: “my role as attorney general is to protect Hoosiers, especially the most vulnerable among us. To keep our children safe, monitor the candy in your kids’ trick-or-treat bags.”

Rokita’s release also says smugglers have hidden fentanyl in brightly colored pills that appear to be SweeTARTS.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly.

