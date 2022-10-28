Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment.

Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.

Police say the information from that investigation was significant enough for the Sheriff to request that the Indiana State Police investigate. The investigation was completed and submitted to the Elkhart County Prosecutor.

McQuarie has since retired from the agency and Fackelman remains on paid suspension. Both deputies have been booked and released from the Elkhart County Correctional Facility.

