Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage proposal for Cass County voters

EDWARDSBURG, MI. (WNDU) - After not passing in August, Edwardsburg Public Schools have shared an updated millage proposal that will appear on the November 8th election ballot for Cass County voters.

Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent has urged families to consider voting yes.

“We haven’t done this in a long time. The last time we did one was close to 20 years ago,” said Superintendent Jim Knoll.

If approved, the millage would grant the school $50 million dollars to have old buildings repaired and new buildings created.

“Our primary building’s 70-years-old, and we’ve spent a bunch of money to keep it up currently and our Eagle Lake is 65-years-old so they’re kind of warn out,” Knoll told 16 News Now.

According to Knoll, the schools listened to voters concerns regarding visualizing the new space, granting too much money to the schools, and the impact it would have on taxes. Knoll said that the new proposal includes floorplans, lowered the bond by $4 million dollars, and cut the tax increase to residents.

“This time around, the net increase of the bond would be .00235 times their taxable value. So, the net is a 2.35 millage increase,” Knoll said.

Meaning if your home had a $100,000-dollar taxable value, your taxes would increase by approximately $235 dollars, more than $10 dollars less than the increase caused by the original millage proposal.

“Somebody did it for me. Somebody did it for you. Somebody’s done it for those people who are questioning whether this is the right thing to do. And this is for the future of Edwardsburg,” said Knoll.

For more details on the proposal, click here.

