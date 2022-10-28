Defending state champion Washington Panthers navigating higher expectations

Washington moves up to Class 4A this season
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is just around the corner, and 16 Sports got a chance on Thursday afternoon to catch up with the defending Class 3A state champs over at Washington High School.

One thing’s for sure: they won’t repeat as Class3A state champs, but that’s only because the team is moving up to Class 4A this year.

With plenty of familiar faces on the team, as well as a couple of new contributors, the Panthers are still expected to be one of the top powers in the state.

16 Sports asked the team how they’re navigating those higher expectations this season.

“We’re excited, " said Head Coach Steve Reynolds. “Coming off of a 3A state championship in Indiana was huge for us in our community. Being bumped up to 4A, we look at that as a challenge. That’s why we’ve coined this year ‘Challenge Accepted.’ We know the obstacles ahead of us. We know the great seniors we lost last year. But I think we have hungry kids who are ready to step up.”

“We’ve just been learning that we have a target on our backs,” said Rashunda Jones, senior guard. “So, it’s going to be harder, but we know what it takes.”

“Our practices have been really good,” said Kira Reynolds, sophomore forward. “I feel like they’ve been good. Our energy’s been good. I feel like we’re just more excited because we realize what we can accomplish because of what happened last year.”

Washington’s regular season begins next Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lake Central’s Tip Off Classic tournament. The Panthers will face Portage 11:30 a.m. and Lake Central at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte.
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County.
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m....
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes

Latest News

The Marian Knights boys soccer team will try to win the program’s third state championship on...
Marian boys soccer ready for state championship
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) holds up a ball he caught in front of UNLV defensive...
Mayer ties record for most career TD receptions by Irish tight end in win over UNLV
Irish fans will get their first look at the offensive juggernaut this team can be on Nov. 2...
Irish men’s basketball confident in team chemistry ahead of exhibition
The No. 4 Irish are on a six-game win streak heading into their final game of the regular...
Notre Dame women’s soccer could clinch share of ACC title Thursday vs. Duke