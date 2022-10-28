Clay Township Park being evaluated for new Portage Manor location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of Portage Manor has been a thorn in St. Joseph County’s side for quite some time.

The Clay Township Board met Thursday to discuss a new location for the assisted living facility and ownership of a local park.

County and city officials have been deliberating on a new location for years, as the size of the current facility is limiting the ability of the home to break even.

Now, there is a proposal to make Clay Township Park the new home of Portage Manor.

Situated on Laurel Road near the Healthwin Specialized Care Clinic, the 60-acre riverside park comprises wooded trails, a 9-hole disk golf course, and multi-use fields.

The Township owns fifteen acres, and 45 acres are leased from St Joseph County, but the park’s outright ownership could be transferred from the county to Clay.

The transfer of ownership proposal will be discussed at the next St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, November 1, at 10 a.m. at the County-City Building.

The other item on the agenda was related to the ongoing uncertainty of Portage Manor.

“The county was looking at the feasibility of moving Portage Manor if they couldn’t build on the current site to a health complex, so it would be a health complex where Healthwin would be so that it would be adjacent to the clay township park.”

The county hired the company MKM Architecture for $25,000 to conduct a feasibility study on which locations would be most compatible with the needs of Portage Manor residents.

The concept behind developing a new facility on the south side of the park near the Healthwin Specialized Care Clinic is so Portage Manor can share the commercial kitchen at the clinic. The cost of building a new facility would be significantly reduced if that kitchen is deemed viable to accommodate both facilities. However, there are concerns about putting a mental health facility close to a park.

“First and foremost, we need to take care of our citizens, and we need to take care of our citizens that would come in the form of, potential, a Portage Manor, but also, we need to protect the citizens that utilizing the park. We need to make sure we’re protecting the children that are at the park as well. But we also need to protect those that need access to care that Portage Manor does provide them.”

Portage Manor, an assisted living facility, serves a vital role in our community by housing many physically, mentally, or emotionally incapable of caring for themselves.

A larger facility would be able to house more residents who qualify for affordable housing through the Medicaid waiver, meaning the home could bring in a profit for the county.

“Well, we don’t want it to be in the red for the county while we provide the service that these persons have become dependent upon. They should have that service.”

Some Clay Township residents reacted to the proposal with sharp rejection, saying that they don’t want the facility so close to where kids play.

“Why not build it on the property that they already own instead of bringing it into a more residential area,”

Residents are also worried that the project will lower their property values, and there is concern from this blue-collar community that this project won’t support local union contractors.

But even though they are troubled by the proposed move, they fully support increasing mental health services in St. Joseph County.

“I’ve personally dealt with many mental health issues over the last few years, and I’ve seen the fact that the mental health system does not quite work the way it should.”

“Take your time, realize that people have mental health issues, and (you shouldn’t) disregard a person until you know exactly what is in their head.”

MKM Architecture, out of Fort Wayne, plans to share its results with the county by early as the end of November.

