525 Foundations hosts ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ at Howard Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation held a special event for trick-or-treaters, just days before Halloween!

Taking place at Howard Park on Thursday evening, the idea of “Say Boo to Drugs” was created to ensure kids have a safe trick-or-treating experience.

The free event featured candy, giveaways, food trucks, music, and more!

For more information, simply click here.

