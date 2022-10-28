525 Foundations hosts ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation held a special event for trick-or-treaters, just days before Halloween!

Taking place at Howard Park on Thursday evening, the idea of “Say Boo to Drugs” was created to ensure kids have a safe trick-or-treating experience.

The free event featured candy, giveaways, food trucks, music, and more!

