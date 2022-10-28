4 years later: Goalsetter recalls basketball hoop that fell on, killed Granger teen
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ordered a recall of a wall-mounted basketball backboard more than four years after one fell on and killed a Granger teenager.
14-year-old Nolan Gerwels died after the “Goalsetter” backboard collapsed on him in his family’s home in June of 2018. His family is currently suing Goalsetter, accusing the company of not supplying the necessary instructions and hardware to mount the backboard, which weighed 260 lbs.
Dick’s Sporting Goods and two local contractors are also named in the lawsuit.
The CPSC issued the recall on Thursday for 18,000 units, in which they said the blackboard posed a serious impact injury, hazard, and risk of death. It cites four incidents of the backboard detaching from a wall, including the death of Gerwels.
The Gerwels family issued a statement after the announcement of the recall:
The expected court date for the lawsuit against Goalsetter, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the two local contractors is set for October 2023.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.