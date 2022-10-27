Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County

(wluc)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

Investigators believe that the driver was suffering a medical event at the time of the crash.

The Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. is continuing the investigation.

