Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon.

The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.

She says her mission is to, “Get Michigan Back on Track.”

“I have gone to communities where people have grabbed my hands and said ‘please bring us back,’ because you drive down Main Street and there’s closed signs in the windows because the places people use to go to spend time together are gone,” Dixon said. “People don’t understand from outside of the state of Michigan what was done to us.”

She says she would have handled COVID differently.

“The list is long because we had so much destruction... destruction of futures, learning loss, like very few other states have seen.”

Dixon also talked about the state’s fentanyl crisis

“Michigan saw more overdoses in ‘21 than ever before. Almost every family has a story of someone that has been affected by drug use,” Dixon said.

And touched on inflation...since this is a topic on many voters’ minds.

“As I said, you saw that the governor had the opportunity because the legislator presented her a budget that would have reduced the personal income tax, would have provided a child tax credit to families with children... so, those are all opportunities that she had that she vetoed. That’s something we need to revisit.”

Dixon was asked if she trusts the election process.

“I believe if the elections are run legally then we should trust them but Jocelyn Benson has already tried changing the rules so we are going to have to watch her.”

Dixon says she wants to be a voice for everyone in the state. The race is closed and midterms are just under two weeks away.

