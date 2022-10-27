Thursday marks deadline for absentee ballot registration in Indiana

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Thursday is the final day to request absentee ballots in Indiana.

If you want a “mail-in” ballot, you can request an application online at indianavoters.com, but you must do so by 11:59 p.m.

Otherwise, you must vote in-person. However, you can still vote prior to Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

State law requires counties to make in-person absentee voting available for 28 days before the election, ending at 12 p.m. local time on Nov. 7. In addition, all Indiana counties must make in-person absentee voting available the two Saturdays immediately before the election.

To view your county’s absentee-in-person or “early voting” dates, times, and locations, visit indianavoters.com.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building collapsed in downtown LaPorte.
Building in downtown LaPorte collapses
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
One is dead and another injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County.
One dead, another injured after car-semi crash in Cass County
Antonio Martinez
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Latest News

Medical Moment: Toy cars get kids moving
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
New dress code starts Monday for Empowerment Zone students.
New dress code starts Monday for Empowerment Zone students
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for 7 armed robberies.
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies