Thursday marks deadline for absentee ballot registration in Indiana

(WNDU) - Thursday is the final day to request absentee ballots in Indiana.

If you want a “mail-in” ballot, you can request an application online at indianavoters.com, but you must do so by 11:59 p.m.

Otherwise, you must vote in-person. However, you can still vote prior to Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

State law requires counties to make in-person absentee voting available for 28 days before the election, ending at 12 p.m. local time on Nov. 7. In addition, all Indiana counties must make in-person absentee voting available the two Saturdays immediately before the election.

To view your county’s absentee-in-person or “early voting” dates, times, and locations, visit indianavoters.com.

