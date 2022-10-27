South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies

South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for 7 armed robberies.
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for 7 armed robberies.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Thursday.

Quandre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 171 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to case documents, Gavin committed seven armed robberies at convenience stores and a gas station between September and October 2021. During each robbery, he pointed a handgun at a person and demanded money. Gavin had been on probation for a separate offense 4 months prior.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department, the Mishawaka Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Police Department

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building collapsed in downtown LaPorte.
Building in downtown LaPorte collapses
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
One is dead and another injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County.
One dead, another injured after car-semi crash in Cass County
Antonio Martinez
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Latest News

Medical Moment: Toy cars get kids moving
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
New dress code starts Monday for Empowerment Zone students.
New dress code starts Monday for Empowerment Zone students