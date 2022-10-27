South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Thursday.

Quandre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 171 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to case documents, Gavin committed seven armed robberies at convenience stores and a gas station between September and October 2021. During each robbery, he pointed a handgun at a person and demanded money. Gavin had been on probation for a separate offense 4 months prior.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department, the Mishawaka Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Police Department

