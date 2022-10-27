SB Empowerment Zone enforces clear backpacks and dress code

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Student’s and families of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are getting ready for some changes.

The school is calling this a ‘Quarter 2 Reset,’ that comes with enforcing a new dress code.

Starting on Monday, October 31st, all students will be required to use only clear backpacks, gym bags, and purses.

A new dress code will also be enforced, restricting accessories, headwear, and shoes.

Starting January 9th, the school says it will supply each student with two vouchers for school uniforms.

According to a statement shared by the South Bend Empowerment Zone representative Erin Wagler last week, it is all “to create an environment that focuses on teaching and learning and minimizes distractions.”

We aim to provide a positive culture that promotes excellence in education. Our schools will transition to uniforms to help us create an environment that focuses on teaching and learning, and minimizes distractions. Uniforms will fully go into effect January 9. We will provide two uniform vouchers for each student; and, we will also provide support to those with greater needs.

Parents seem to be looking forward to some of the changes, like the backpacks, but are confused by the timing.

“Well, I’m just kind of frustrated with the last-minute change. Like, I feel like, clear backpacks are understandable. But, last minute uniforms. I feel like that’s not fair... I understand their reasoning behind uniforms. I just feel like it’s not fair they changed it at the last minute. Like, schools already started. Parents have already put... where they need to put things. And then, for low-income families who can’t afford the last-minute change, that’s not fair as well,” says Empowerment Zone parent, Kimberly Marshall.

The Empowerment Zone will host a series Open House’s to discuss the ‘Quarter 2 Reset’ with families.

For the complete list of Open House Tour dates and locations and more information on the 'Quarter 2 Reset,' click here.

