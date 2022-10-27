SB Empowerment Zone enforces clear backpacks and dress code

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Student’s and families of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are getting ready for some changes.

The school is calling this a ‘Quarter 2 Reset,’ that comes with enforcing a new dress code.

Starting on Monday, October 31st, all students will be required to use only clear backpacks, gym bags, and purses.

A new dress code will also be enforced, restricting accessories, headwear, and shoes.

Starting January 9th, the school says it will supply each student with two vouchers for school uniforms.

According to a statement shared by the South Bend Empowerment Zone representative Erin Wagler last week, it is all “to create an environment that focuses on teaching and learning and minimizes distractions.”

Parents seem to be looking forward to some of the changes, like the backpacks, but are confused by the timing.

“Well, I’m just kind of frustrated with the last-minute change. Like, I feel like, clear backpacks are understandable. But, last minute uniforms. I feel like that’s not fair... I understand their reasoning behind uniforms. I just feel like it’s not fair they changed it at the last minute. Like, schools already started. Parents have already put... where they need to put things. And then, for low-income families who can’t afford the last-minute change, that’s not fair as well,” says Empowerment Zone parent, Kimberly Marshall.

The Empowerment Zone will host a series Open House’s to discuss the ‘Quarter 2 Reset’ with families.

For the complete list of Open House Tour dates and locations and more information on the ‘Quarter 2 Reset,’ click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte.
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
One is dead and another injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County.
One dead, another injured after car-semi crash in Cass County
Antonio Martinez
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Latest News

The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species.
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
The demonstration showed just how fast a fire can spread.
Live burn demonstration held at Notre Dame
3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election
The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species.
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
Public tours Mishawaka City Hall
Mishawaka residents tour new City Hall