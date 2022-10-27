Registering to vote in Michigan within 14 days of an election

(WNDU) - We’re less than two weeks away from the midterm elections, which means it’s time to make sure you are registered to vote.

If you live in Michigan and you’re still not registered to vote in this upcoming election, you can register to vote and vote in person up until and on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, at your city or township clerk’s office.

You’re asked to register and vote early if you can, but you must be in your city or township clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to register and vote in the election.

To find your local city or township clerk, click here. You’ll need to bring your proof of eligibility and residency.

Proof of eligibility:

To be eligible to register to vote you must be:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Proof of residency:

You must show proof of where you live. Documents must have your name and current address. You can show a digital copy of documents. Acceptable documents include:

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

For more information on registering to vote in Michigan, click here.

