Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!

The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species.

Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!

Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six months, it will be hard to tell them from the adults!

Be sure to look out for the babies next time you’re at the zoo.

