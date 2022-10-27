One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress.

Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard coming from the area of the home. The residents of the home were removed, and deputies cleared the interior of it. While doing so, deputies found a dead male.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have taken control of the investigation, which remains open and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

