One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex.

Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A male subject was later apprehended in the 1000 block of Bontrager Avenue and detained in connection with this investigation. He was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Police have not released the identity of the arrested individual. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

