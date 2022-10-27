Mishawaka residents tour new City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After major renovations, the old Liberty Mutual Insurance building has opened as Mishawaka’s new City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office.

On Thursday, the public was invited from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. to tour the new space which features open spaces for the public as well.

According to the city’s Mayor, this new building brings Mishawaka’s central hub of government from the east to the middle of downtown, and they are thrilled to be there. Saying that there is a lot going on Downtown and it is a great way for them to be more citizen centered.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood also told 16 News Now that the building was built at a perfect time, costing nothing extra to residents.

“We built this building, renovated it at a time when there was still some certainty in costs and so if we were to do this building today, we likely couldn’t afford it because of all of the inflated costs and different things. So, we built it at a time when we think we got a great bargain on it. We didn’t have to raise any tax, or we didn’t have to raise any rate for any of our citizens,” Mayor Wood said.

According to local government, this new building was designed to be able to meet each department’s expanding needs to decades to come.

