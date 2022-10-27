Michigan seeks parent feedback on education via survey

(WNDU) - Michigan wants to hear from parents with a first-time survey on improving education for their children.

The link for the “MI Parent Survey” is available by clicking here.

Michigan parents of pre-K through 12th-grade students can comment on what’s working well for their kids and what the state should invest in, moving forward.

“Parents are their children’s first and most important teachers and we need their input to help our kids thrive in school,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “I’m launching the MI Parent Survey to urge every parent in every district to share their thoughts on how we can help all our kids succeed. The success of our kids and schools is a bipartisan priority and I am proud of the record investments we have made to improve every student’s in-class experience over the last couple of years. As we put our kids back on track for long-term success, we need parent input. Let’s keep working together to put our kids first.”

The survey takes about 6 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

It will remain open until Monday, Oct. 31.

