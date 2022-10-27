Michigan school districts to receive $54M for electric school buses
(WNDU) - Millions of dollars are heading toward Michigan schools to buy new electric buses.
On Wednesday, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that the state will receive more than $54 million dollars for electric school buses thanks, in part, to the bipartisan infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Electric school buses will make a big difference for schools across Michigan. This investment will improve air quality while helping our school districts cut their transportation costs and keep more resources in the classroom. It’s a great step to protect the health of our children and save schools money,” Senator Stabenow said in a press release.
“I’m proud to have supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that is now providing this funding to help replace school buses across Michigan. We need to be working to tackle climate change, improve air quality and protect our children’s health as they ride to school each day, and these low and zero-emission buses are a great step forward,” Senator Peters added.
In all, 25 Michigan school systems will benefit from the funding, including Cassopolis Public Schools, which will receive over $1.1 million for three new electric buses.
All the districts are enclosed below:
- Dearborn City School District – Dearborn, 18 buses, $7,110,000
- Ypsilanti Community Schools – Ypsilanti, 10 buses, $3,950,000
- Beecher Community School District – Flint, 5 buses, $1,525,000
- Au Gres-Sims School District – Au Gres, 1 bus, $395,000
- Cassopolis Public Schools – Cassopolis, 3 buses, $1,185,000
- Hartford Public Schools – Hartford, 4 buses, $1,580,000
- Hopkins Public Schools – Hopkins, 3 buses, $1,185,000
- Armada Area Schools – Armada, 1 bus, $395,000
- Pontiac City School District – Pontiac, 25 buses, $9,875,000
- Harbor Beach Community Schools - Harbor Beach, 3 buses, $1,185,000
- Ubly Community Schools – Ubly, 6 buses, $2,370,000
- Chesaning Union Schools – Chesaning, 5 buses, $1,975,000
- Alcona Community Schools – Lincoln, 2 buses, $790,000
- Mayville Community School District – Mayville, 2 buses, $790,000
- Unionville-Sebewaing Area S.D. – Sebewaing, 1 bus, $395,000
- Jackson Public Schools – Jackson, 21 buses, $ 8,295,000
- Britton Deerfield Schools – Britton, 5 buses, $1,975,000
- Homer Community School District – Homer, 7 buses, $2,765,000
- Onsted Community Schools – Onsted, 3 buses, $1,185,000
- Sand Creek Community Schools - Sand Creek, 2 buses, $790,000
- Pentwater Public School District – Pentwater, 2 buses, $790,000
- Ojibwe Charter School – Brimley, 1 bus, $395,000
- Pellston Public Schools – Pellston, 4 buses $1,580,000
- Bessemer Area School District – Bessemer, 2 buses, $790,000
- L’Anse Area Schools - L’Anse, 2 buses, $790,000
