Michigan school districts to receive $54M for electric school buses

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Millions of dollars are heading toward Michigan schools to buy new electric buses.

On Wednesday, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that the state will receive more than $54 million dollars for electric school buses thanks, in part, to the bipartisan infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Electric school buses will make a big difference for schools across Michigan. This investment will improve air quality while helping our school districts cut their transportation costs and keep more resources in the classroom. It’s a great step to protect the health of our children and save schools money,” Senator Stabenow said in a press release.

“I’m proud to have supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that is now providing this funding to help replace school buses across Michigan. We need to be working to tackle climate change, improve air quality and protect our children’s health as they ride to school each day, and these low and zero-emission buses are a great step forward,” Senator Peters added.

In all, 25 Michigan school systems will benefit from the funding, including Cassopolis Public Schools, which will receive over $1.1 million for three new electric buses.

All the districts are enclosed below:

  • Dearborn City School District – Dearborn, 18 buses, $7,110,000
  • Ypsilanti Community Schools – Ypsilanti, 10 buses, $3,950,000
  • Beecher Community School District – Flint, 5 buses, $1,525,000
  • Au Gres-Sims School District – Au Gres, 1 bus, $395,000
  • Cassopolis Public Schools – Cassopolis, 3 buses, $1,185,000
  • Hartford Public Schools – Hartford, 4 buses, $1,580,000
  • Hopkins Public Schools – Hopkins, 3 buses, $1,185,000
  • Armada Area Schools – Armada, 1 bus, $395,000
  • Pontiac City School District – Pontiac, 25 buses, $9,875,000
  • Harbor Beach Community Schools - Harbor Beach, 3 buses, $1,185,000
  • Ubly Community Schools – Ubly, 6 buses, $2,370,000
  • Chesaning Union Schools – Chesaning, 5 buses, $1,975,000
  • Alcona Community Schools – Lincoln, 2 buses, $790,000
  • Mayville Community School District – Mayville, 2 buses, $790,000
  • Unionville-Sebewaing Area S.D. – Sebewaing, 1 bus, $395,000
  • Jackson Public Schools – Jackson, 21 buses, $ 8,295,000
  • Britton Deerfield Schools – Britton, 5 buses, $1,975,000
  • Homer Community School District – Homer, 7 buses, $2,765,000
  • Onsted Community Schools – Onsted, 3 buses, $1,185,000
  • Sand Creek Community Schools - Sand Creek, 2 buses, $790,000
  • Pentwater Public School District – Pentwater, 2 buses, $790,000
  • Ojibwe Charter School – Brimley, 1 bus, $395,000
  • Pellston Public Schools – Pellston, 4 buses $1,580,000
  • Bessemer Area School District – Bessemer, 2 buses, $790,000
  • L’Anse Area Schools - L’Anse, 2 buses, $790,000

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
Ryan Wilemon was arrested after a robbery of a Dollar General Store in Granger, Ind.
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
Enrique Flores
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Latest News

ND Soccer could clinch share of ACC title Thursday against Duke.
ND Soccer could clinch share of ACC title Thursday against Duke
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets.
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
Michigan receives $54M for electric school buses.
Michigan receives $54M for electric school buses
23-year-old killed in car-semi crash.
23-year-old killed in car-semi crash