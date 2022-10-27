Michigan school districts to receive $54M for electric school buses

(WNDU) - Millions of dollars are heading toward Michigan schools to buy new electric buses.

On Wednesday, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that the state will receive more than $54 million dollars for electric school buses thanks, in part, to the bipartisan infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Electric school buses will make a big difference for schools across Michigan. This investment will improve air quality while helping our school districts cut their transportation costs and keep more resources in the classroom. It’s a great step to protect the health of our children and save schools money,” Senator Stabenow said in a press release.

“I’m proud to have supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that is now providing this funding to help replace school buses across Michigan. We need to be working to tackle climate change, improve air quality and protect our children’s health as they ride to school each day, and these low and zero-emission buses are a great step forward,” Senator Peters added.

In all, 25 Michigan school systems will benefit from the funding, including Cassopolis Public Schools, which will receive over $1.1 million for three new electric buses.

All the districts are enclosed below:

Dearborn City School District – Dearborn, 18 buses, $7,110,000

Ypsilanti Community Schools – Ypsilanti, 10 buses, $3,950,000

Beecher Community School District – Flint, 5 buses, $1,525,000

Au Gres-Sims School District – Au Gres, 1 bus, $395,000

Cassopolis Public Schools – Cassopolis, 3 buses, $1,185,000

Hartford Public Schools – Hartford, 4 buses, $1,580,000

Hopkins Public Schools – Hopkins, 3 buses, $1,185,000

Armada Area Schools – Armada, 1 bus, $395,000

Pontiac City School District – Pontiac, 25 buses, $9,875,000

Harbor Beach Community Schools - Harbor Beach, 3 buses, $1,185,000

Ubly Community Schools – Ubly, 6 buses, $2,370,000

Chesaning Union Schools – Chesaning, 5 buses, $1,975,000

Alcona Community Schools – Lincoln, 2 buses, $790,000

Mayville Community School District – Mayville, 2 buses, $790,000

Unionville-Sebewaing Area S.D. – Sebewaing, 1 bus, $395,000

Jackson Public Schools – Jackson, 21 buses, $ 8,295,000

Britton Deerfield Schools – Britton, 5 buses, $1,975,000

Homer Community School District – Homer, 7 buses, $2,765,000

Onsted Community Schools – Onsted, 3 buses, $1,185,000

Sand Creek Community Schools - Sand Creek, 2 buses, $790,000

Pentwater Public School District – Pentwater, 2 buses, $790,000

Ojibwe Charter School – Brimley, 1 bus, $395,000

Pellston Public Schools – Pellston, 4 buses $1,580,000

Bessemer Area School District – Bessemer, 2 buses, $790,000

L’Anse Area Schools - L’Anse, 2 buses, $790,000

